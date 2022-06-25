Govt Teachers Must Disclose Their Assets : Telangana Govt

The Telangana Education department has issued a directive to all the government school teachers that they should disclose their assets details owned by them annually. An order to this effect was issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, June 25.

The government in its directive said the government teachers will have to disclose details of their assets annually. Henceforth, the teachers have to inform the concerned authorities when they want to buy or sell property.

The details of the assets should be disclosed once in a year,the directive from the government said. It also ordered that prior permission be obtained for the sale and purchase of movable and immovable properties.

Teachers' unions have already expressed their opposition to the government's directive. They are questioning why all the teachers are being asked for the details of the assets for what one or two people have done. The Telangana Education department's decision comes in the wake of a recent property dispute between a teacher and his brother. However, officials say the proposal has been in place in the education department for a long time.

The case of Javerd Ali, the headmaster of Guntipalli school in Devarakadra mandal of Nalgonda district, has sparked a controversy recently. Javed was accused of doing politics and real estate business without attending school regularly.

