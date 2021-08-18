Hyderabad: Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother Krishnakumari (76) passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday morning. She was admitted to a private hospital on August 16th in Hyderabad for illness and reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and breathed her last early this morning, Soundararajan said in a statement.

Several leaders including Governors and Chief Ministers condoled her demise.

Krishnakumari is the wife of senior Congress leader Kumari Anandan. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao among others condoled the demise of Krishnakumari. KTR also went to Raj Bhavan and paid respects and offered condolences to the Governor.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Chennai and kept at her Saligramam residence for the people to pay their homage, Soundararajan informed. Soundararajan, who took to Twitter to inform about the demise of her mother.

With a very heavy heart, I wish to inform that I lost my lovable mother early morning today.

We are bringing her to Saligramam, Chennai residence by evening flight for final respects . pic.twitter.com/itJaLq8SDS

— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 18, 2021

Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP also expressed grief over the demise of Krishnakumari.

