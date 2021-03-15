Governor Tamilisai Address In Telangana Budget Session: Full Text Of Speech

Ahead of the 2021-22 Budget session, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan addressed the joint session of the State Legislature on Monday. The Telangana state marching with an aim of development of all the sectors and welfare of all communities. The Telangana state has achieved many milestones in various fields and became a torchbearer to the entire country. Under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, many schemes have been introduced.

Tamilisai said that the average annual growth of Telangana was 17.24 percent. In 2013-14, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was Rs 4,51,580 crore and it increased to Rs 9,69,604 crore in 2019-20, a 114.71 percent increase. She further added that that the per capita income increased from Rs 1,12,162 in 2013-14 to Rs 2,28,216 in 2019-20. The estimated per capita income in 2020-21 would be Rs 2,27,145 and the estimated GSDP would be Rs 9,78,373 crore. Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to present the 2021-22 budget in the Assembly on March 18.

Here is the full text of the Telangana governor speech.