Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh Likely To Submit His Resignation!

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh made sensational comments and asserted that he is ready to resign from the Assembly membership for the development of the constituency. He commented that in recent times it has been said that the development will take place only if there are by-election in the constituency. He said that people in the constituency are asking him to resign so that Goshamahal will be developed and CM would announce thousands of crores worth of development schemes.

Raja Singh said that he would submit his resignation immediately if CM KCR announces some funding for the development of the constituency. He lashed out at KCR and said that the Chief Minister is not allocating any funds for the constituencies. He said that funds will be allocated to the constituencies if there are elections. He further added that KCR should give Rs. 10 lakh to SCs, STs, and BCs of his constituency. Raja Singh said that he is going to submit his resignation in the presence of a legislative assembly speaker or in the presence of the CM himself.

After the resignation of former Minister Etela Rajender, the Huzurabad constituency was given much importance. KCR announced many schemes for the people of the Huzurabad constituency. The Telangana government is going to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on a pilot basis in the Huzurabad constituency. Many MLAs are demanding the Telangana government to implement schemes in their constituency as well. Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy said that he would submit his resignation if KCR allocates Rs. 2,000 crore for his constituency.