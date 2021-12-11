Good Voter Turnout During Polling To Six Telangana Council Seats

Hyderabad: On Friday, polling for the biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council's six members from local authority constituencies took place with heavy security precautions. Local body representatives, including corporators, councillors, ZPTC and MPTC members, voted in the six constituencies of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak, and Nalgonda, in five undivided districts.

The polling took place for two seats in Karimnagar and for one each was done in the remaining districts (Adilabad, Khammam, Medak and Nalgonda). A total of 5,326 voters were eligible to cast their votes.

As per the Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel, this time one of the highest turnouts was seen in these districts. It was 99.70 percent recorded in Karimnagar, followed by Medak (99.22 percent), Nalgonda (97.01), Khammam (96.09 percent) and Adilabad (91.78 percent).

Moreover what matters is that the polling too went on smoothly without any disruptions or problems at any of the 37 polling stations. Now the counting will happen on December 14 and necessary arrangements have been made for same. Security management will be in place and is going to be especially tight near the rooms where ballot boxes will be placed.

It was given as a reminder to all that risk of Covid19 is still there. Hence all protocols will be followed while counting and after the announcement, no kind of celebratory procession will be allowed.