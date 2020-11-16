Good News For TSRTC Employees: KCR Orders Release Of Pending Salaries Of RTC Staff

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao issued orders for the release of Rs 120 crore to pay two months pending salaries of TRSTC employees. KCR assured to provide all support to revive and strengthen the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which suffered losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KCR instructed the Finance Department to immediately release Rs 120 crore to the corporation in order to pay 50 per cent of its workers' two months pending salaries due to the coronaviurus induced lockdown.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to increase the bus services by 50 per cent in Hyderabad city. He also discussed providing job security to the TSRTC workers.

KCR said that "The TSRTC was getting back on the track and was on road to earning profits when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But we will revive the TSRTC."

He further added that the Telangana government is protecting the State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) despite several difficulties and is providing job security to employees and the state government has regularised thousands of the contract employees of other departments as well.

According to a press release, KCR said that "On the other hand, the Centre is privatising PSUs including the LIC. But, the state government is protecting its PSUs. I will not sleep till the TSRTC is put back on its track. I will protect TSRTC as long as I am here."

KCR asserted that "Hence, without thinking about the loss or profits that the TSRTC is making, we will protect it for the larger public interest... The government will financially assist the TSRTC."

TRSRTC officials told KCR that the occupancy rate of the RTC buses had dropped drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic and most of the people are using their own private vehicles. KCR advised the officials to make appropriate decisions and resolve the problems created by the dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

KCR said, "Analyse the measures that need to be taken to bring RTC back to its pre-corona situation i.e., earning profits. The cargo services introduced by the TSRTC have been a huge hit and the services are being patronised by the people. TSRTC will also gain income from its cargo services, as would the Indian Railways." KCR expressed happiness over the TSRTC setting the million parcel transport record.