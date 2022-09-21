Good News For Telangana School Students: No Change in Dasara Holiday Schedule

Telangana Director School of School Education has informed on Wednesday that there is no further change in the already announced dates of Dasara holidays as per the Academic calender for the year 2022-2023.

Dasara holidays have been already been announced to all the Primary/ Upper Primary/ High schools under all the management w.e.f September 26 to October 9, said a press note from the directorate of school education.

Earlier, there was a news report that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) sent a proposal to the Directorate of School Education on Tuesday - Dasara holidays may be reduced to nine days instead of 14 days or may work on five second Saturdays till the completion of the academic year 2022-23 so as to compensate for the loss of working days due to announcement of holidays on various occasions.

