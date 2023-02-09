Good News for Telangana Police Aspirants

In a good news to police constable aspirants in the state, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has taken a decision to provide a chance to the candidates for re-measuring their height who have been disqualified by one centimetre or less in the physical efficiency test as per the orders of the High Court.

The candidates who were disqualified in height by a small margin in the physical test held between December 8, 2022 to January 5, 2023 will be measured again at two places in Hyderabad. This facility will be available at CARCPL Amberpet and 8th Battalion Kondapur,Rangareddy.

The interested candidates can submit their application on the recruitment’s website from February 10 to 12.

