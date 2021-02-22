Good News For Telangana Farmers, 2K In Their Bank Accounts Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

The Central Government have transferred Rs 2000 under PM Kisan Samman fund scheme for farmers. . Eligible farmers under this scheme get Rs.6,000 per annum. However, the money will come into the bank accounts in instalments rather than all at once. Farmers get Rs 2,000 in three instalments a year.

The Modi Government is likely to deposit the amount in March in the bank accounts of farmers. However, the farmers have to check whether their name is on the Beneficiary list. For this go to the PM Kisan Website and select Farmer’s Corner. Then click on the Beneficiary list option.