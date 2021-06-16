Good News For Non Veg Lovers in Hyderabad, Chicken And Mutton Home Delivered!

Good news for all the non veg lovers of Hyderabad. Now, mutton and chicken will be available at your doorstep. No more standing in queues and waiting for long hours to get mutton and chicken. Mini Slaughter Houses are going to come in Hyderabad.

Scientists at the National Meat Research Institute (NRCM) in Boduppal, Chengicharla are working on setting up mini slaughter houses. Scientists Dr Ramakrishna and Dr Girish Patil revealed the details at an exhibition organized at the NRCM in Chengicherla on Tuesday. In a mini slaughter house, up to ten sheep and goats can be slaughtered.

In addition, a container should be placed so that the wastes of slaughtered animals can be utilised in the making of 'Gobar Gas'. They further added that they had sent proposals to the Union Minister Giriraj Singh seeking a loan facility from NABARD for setting up the mini slaughter house, which would cost about Rs 10 lakh.