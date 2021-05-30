Good News To Farmers: Rythu Bandhu From June 15, Says KCR

The Telangana Government announced on Saturday that it would deposit the Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 5,000 per acre into the bank accounts of the farmers from June 15 to 25 for the upcoming Kharif season. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at the Pragathi Bhavan.

"Although the Covid-induced financial crisis has taken a heavy toll on the State government's earning, the TRS government will continue Rythu Bandhu as committed," said KCR.

The Chief Minister said nearly Rs 7,300 crore will be deposited in the bank accounts of 61 lakh farmers for the Kharif season. He directed the officials to cover all eligible farmers who owned land before the cut-off date of June 10.

KCR said that the agriculture sector had achieved rapid growth in the last seven years of the TRS regime. He asked the officials to keep required seeds, fertilisers and pesticides ready for the coming season as there are indications of sufficient rains this year.

He told the police and agriculture officials to crack the whip against those indulging in sale of adulterated seeds, fertilisers and pesticides and book them under PD Act (Preventive Detention).

KCR directed the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an ordinance if needed to check on adulterated seeds and fertilisers.

The Chief Minister told agricultural officials to not collude with traders dealing in adulterated seeds. If caught, such officials will not just be dismissed from service but also be imprisoned for 10 years, he warned.