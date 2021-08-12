Good Monsoon Improves Hyderabad's Ground Water Levels

With several cities in the world are experiencing alarming levels of groundwater, Hyderabad is experiencing the total opposite. The mean groundwater level in the Hyderabad division increased by 1.51 metres from 5.67 metres below ground level (mbgl) in July 2020 to 4.16 mbgl in July 2021. According to data from the Telangana Ground Water Department (TGWD), groundwater levels have risen similarly across the state.

The Director of TGWD, Dr Pandith Madhunure, pointed out that "Rainfall is the most important factor influencing the rise or fall of ground water levels. Hyderabad has experienced several good monsoon seasons, which has resulted in an increase in groundwater levels. Another element that has had a significant impact on the situation is the increased water supply provided by projects such as the Kaleshwaram Project and Mission Bhagiratha. Citizens' reliance on borewells has been lessened as a result of these initiatives." He adds, "Rainwater harvesting contributes significantly to groundwater recharge. Rooftop harvesting is used by many residential buildings, which has undoubtedly helped. The Water Department has also held rainwater harvesting awareness campaigns."

This monsoon, Hyderabad has experienced at least 19. 2 percent excess rainfall and is expected to receive more during August and September. Since 2015, the rise in ground level has been seen in Himayathnagar, Nampally, Chandrayangutta, and Rajendranagar. On the other hand, Marredpally has shown maximum improvement. Groundwater levels in Marredpally increased by 21.37 metres from 29.50 mgbl in July 2015 to 8.13 mbgl in July 2021. Another area where groundwater levels have risen is RC Puram, where levels increased by 15.16 metres from 32.5 mbgl in July 2015 to 17.34 mbgl in July 2021.

With more rain expected in the following months, officials believe that the increased groundwater level will be sufficient for the city for next summer.