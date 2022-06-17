Gold Worth Lakhs Seized From Sharjah-Hyderabad flight Passenger at RGIA Hyderabad

Customs officials at Shamshabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 1.646 kg of gold from a woman passenger who arrived on a Sharjah-Hyderabad flight on Thursday.

The seized gold was estimated to be worth Rs.86 lakhs (estd). According to Customs officials, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal in paste form, hidden in her socks, after specific inputs. They stated that additional investigations are being undertaken.