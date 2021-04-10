GokalDas Images Mulls Apparel Unit In Telangana's Sircilla

In the presence of IT and Industries Minister KTR, Gokaldas Images and Telangana Government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to set up their unit in Sircilla Apparel Park.

The Company will create employment opportunities for 1100 local youth. Out of this, 75% of the jobs will be given to women. Telangana Government will also provide skill training to the unemployed youth, making them industry-ready.

Gokaldas Images MD Sumir Hinduja, Principal Secretary, Industries Dept. Jayesh Ranjan, Handlooms & Textiles Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, and TSIIC VC&MD Narsimha Reddy were present during the MoU signing event.

The Government of Telangana has already set up the infrastructure facilities at the Sircilla Apparel Park. The park will boost the power-loom and handloom sectors apart from giving major scope to the apparel industry in the region.

The Telangana Govt’s industrial policies have attracted the Apparel industry major ‘GokalDas Images’ to set up its industry here.

Gokaldas Images has been a top apparel industry leader in India for the past four decades who has been producing readymade garments. The Company’s MD Mr. Sumir Hinduja informed Minister KTR that the Gokaldas Images industry at Sircilla Apparel Park will produce and supply cloth to various global brands in the US and Europe.

Minister KTR expressed happiness over Gokaldas Images Pvt Ltd setting up their industry in Telangana. He has stated that the Govt of Telangana has given top priority to the textile industry in the State and has also introduced various schemes. The Minister added that the Government will set up all the required infrastructure and also provide skill training to the local youth, making them industry-ready.

Minister KTR said that more apparel industries will look towards Telangana to make investments in the coming future.

Minister KTR welcomed Gokaldas Images to Telangana and Sircilla and assured them of providing complete support from the Government.