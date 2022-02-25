Godavarikhani: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt, But Son Drowns

A woman tried to end her life by jumping into the Godavari river. The incident took place in Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district. Going into the details, Gollena Lavanya (28 years) a native of Karimnagar married Anjaneyulu a few years ago and the couple were blessed with a son, Sadhgun (6 years). Nine months ago, Anjaneyulu died due to COVID-19. Her in-laws didn't take care of her and she came to her mother's place. She went into depression totally and doesn't want to live any more.

On Wednesday night, she boarded the bus in Karimnagar and reached Godavarikhani. At round 11 PM on Wednesday, she tied her son to her back with a chunni and jumped into the Godavari river. Lavanya got stuck to a branch of a tree whereas her son drowned. On Thursday morning, some of the locals found the woman and gave information to the police. The woman was rescued by the police but her son went missing. On Thursday evening, the dead body of the child was found. Lavanya was admitted to a government hospital in Godavarikhani and she was recovering. Two Town Police CI Srinivas Rao filed a case based on the complaint from Jangam VRO Ram Reddy.