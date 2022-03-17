Godavarikhani: 2 Farmers Die After Bike Hits Earthmover

In a very tragic incident, two farmers died in a road accident. The incident took place in Godavarkhani town on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Neelam Sadaiah and Pudari Sammaiah.

Sadaiah and Sammaiah came to Godavarikhani town to attend a function in their relative's home in Jawaharnagar locality. According to the police, Sadaiah is a native of Jupaka of Huzurabad mandal and Pudari Sammaiah, a resident of Molangur of Shankarapatnam mandal, Karimnagar district.

Police said that the accident took place when a bike rammed into an earthmover after hitting a woman Ch Shankaramma walking on the road near the Jyothinagar sub-station. Sadaiah and Sammaiah died on the spot while Shankaramma sustained a fracture on her leg.

Godavarikhani CI Ramesh Babu said they have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

