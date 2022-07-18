Godavari Floods: Kishan Reddy Meets Amit Shah, Home Ministry Assures Help to Telugu States

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has responded positively to the request of Union Minister of Tourism, Culture G Kishan Reddy for extending help to the flood-affected Telugu states. Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy met Amit Shah and apprised him of havoc caused by Godavari floods to live and livelihoods in states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Amit Shah assured Kishan Reddy of all necessary help from the Home Ministry to the Telugu states. It is pertinent to note that 13 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed in Telangana to carry out rescue and relief operations.

The SDRF allocation has been made in Telangana but the state government has so far not sent a request with the required certificates for release of the first instalment, the release issued by the Office of G Kishan Reddy said.

“The Government of India will extend all required support the moment this is done,” the release said.

The Home Ministry also stated that once the preliminary report is received from the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Central Assessment teams will be sent by the Government of India to assess the situation.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the first installment has been released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The Home Ministry clarified that the second installment will be sanctioned and money released once the state makes such a request,” the release reads.

