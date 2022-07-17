WARANGAL: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s aerial survey of flood-affected areas was called off due to due to rains and unfavorable weather conditions on Sunday and instead he will be taking the road to inspect the areas in Warangal, Mulugu and Khammam districts.

As a part of his visit, he first visited the Pushkar Ghat at Ramannagudem in Eturunagaram to check the Godavari river flood flow and later meet the flood victims. He paid floral obeisances to the river, before proceeding further to Bhadrachalam via Mulugu and Eturunagaram.

The Chief Minister arrived in Warangal yesterday to provide adequate relief programs after knowing the situation of Godavari river flooding in the wake of heavy rains and the hardships and losses of the people. CM KCR's convoy will pass through the above districts and he will be speaking to the local public representatives and officials en route. A group of ministers, MLAs, MLCs, including CM KCR, will reach Bhadrachalam and inspect the flooded areas there.

On Saturday he held a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs, top officials, MLCs, and the district people representatives in Warangal earlier.

In a good news of sorts, the water level in the Godavari river at the temple town of Bhadrachalam started signs of receding after reaching a record level of 71.30 ft in the early hours of Saturday. The water level at 11 AM on Saturday was 70.50 ft, official sources said. The third warning level at Bhadrachalam is 53 ft and such massive water levels and flooding were witnessed in 1986.

As several localities in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in the water, the state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.

The Chief Minister s ordered the release of Rs one crore each to district administrations of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Nirmal as immediate flood relief assistance. A release from the CMO late Saturday night said the CM directed Finance Minister Harish Rao has asked officials to set up medical camps and supply adequate medicine and food to the flood victims and advised all district collectors to be on high alert in view of continuous floods in Godavari river for some more days.

