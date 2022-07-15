NIRMAL: With heavy inflows that crossed the danger levels at Kaddam project located in Nirmal district of Telangana since Wednesday morning, the waters crossed the dam’s full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 ft and touched 705 ft by late Thursday evening.

A few of the Kaddem project staff who saw the fury of the flood waters were witnesses to the project getting completely flooded and crossing over the dam threshold.

As per reports in Sakshi, even after midnight on Thursday, the dam staff remained on duty on the project. With more than 5 lakh cusecs of water gushing into the project, the staff was still reviewing the situation. Kaddam project was receiving five lakh cusecs of water and as much as three lakh cusecs of water were being released downstream.

Meanwhile, as the floods were increasing, Electrical Engineer E Rajasekhar called Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui and explained the gravity of the situation. The Collector ordered all of them to leave the dam immediately. After getting the instructions the staff at the last minute took a selfie photo around 2 o'clock on Thursday night.

But shortly after that, EE Rajasekhar, DE Bhojdas, and the dam gate operators Chitti and Sampath went to check on the condition of SE Sunil. The gate operators said that soon after they went there, there was a sudden surge of the flood waters which overflowed from the top of the project. They immediately abandoned their two-wheeler there and escaped in a car belonging to one of the engineers.

Sharing their version, the staff said that they were shocked to see the flood that came from the dam which was almost like a tsunami.

The situation was definitely beyond human control, but the project staff who stayed back would certainly have a tale to tell about the Kaddem project overflowing beyond its brink in 2022!

