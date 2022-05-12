Hyderabad: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said it’s time to introduce “double engine government” in the state as Goa has achieved rapid progress under BJP rule with the help of NDA government.

He said Telangana needs rapid development and it is possible only when a BJP government is formed in the state. “Goa takes up development in every way, as a double engine government, with the help of the Central government. You will come to know if you visit Goa and see as to what are the benefits of double engine,” Sawant who visited Hyderabad told reporters here.

The Goa CM appeared confident that the ongoing ‘padayatra’ of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will change the fortunes of the saffron party at polling booths.

“On that basis, we are doing development in various fields. I feel Telangana also needs similar development. That's why, formation of BJP government here is necessary,” he added

Claiming that the BJP is pushing development in a big way in states where the party is in power and is leaving no stone unturned to usher in similar progress in all other states, Sawant said.

The Goa Chief Minister explained the public welfare schemes in his state and said social security pensions, schemes providing financial assistance to women at the time of marriage and interest-free loans for farmers are being implemented in a better way than the current Telangana government.

“Goa being a small state, getting a small revenue also, we are doing much more better than this government,” he added.