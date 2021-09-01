GMR To Invest Rs 500 Crore For Metro Rail Link Project To Hyderabad Airport

The GMR group operating the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad will be investing over Rs 500 crore in a Rs 5000 crore metro rail link project between the RGIA Airport and various parts of the city. This was being proposed by the Telangana government for connectivity to the airport and the city.

According to a consultation paper on the tariff revision for the third control period (April 2021 to March 2026) proposed by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, issued by Airports Economic Regulatory Authority they will be investing Rs 519.52 by 2024.

The envisaged project cost of the metro line would be around Rs. 5000 crore of which HIAL's contribution would be in the range of Rs. 500 Crores (10 percent of the project cost) which is equivalent to the estimated cost of metro connectivity within the airport precinct, the consultation paper said.

The Telangana government has conveyed its approval for the extension of the metro rail link to RGIA from various parts of the city under phase II of the Hyderabad Metro project.

The state government has already formed a Special Purpose Vehicle- Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) which would be responsible for the development, construction, operations, and management of the Airport Metro link, it said.

The planned Airport Metro Link is expected to span about 31km in total. It proposes to set three metro stations on the RGIA campus as well as the development of an eight-kilometer alignment as part of the plan.

