GMM Pfaudler to Expand Glass-line Equipment Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

GMM Pfaudler announces expansion plan for its facility in Hyderabad, which manufactures glass lined reactors, tanks and columns for pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Southern part of India. The company plans to expand its operations to provide manufacturing support to the group's global operations and is investing an additional USD 3.7 Mn to increase its capacity.

GMM Pfaudler had invested USD 6.3 Mn in the acquisition of the glass lining equipment manufacturing facility in 2020 and within a span of two years, the company is making the additional investments to nearly double their capacity with total employment of more than 300 people. Between October 2020 – March 2022, the facility has shipped out 700 pieces of equipment of a volume 2,650 kl and 531 EUs are dispatched till March 2022.

The announcement was made after Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s meeting with the leadership of GMM Pfaudler- Mr. Thomas Kehl, CEO-International Business and Mr. Ashok J Patel, Director at World Economic Forum, Davos. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

The company leadership briefed Minister on their commitment to building on their presence in Hyderabad and also, expressed their interest to partner with the Government for the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

GMM Pfaudler is a global leader in corrosion-resistant technologies, systems, and services for the chemical, pharmaceutical, food and energy industry. GMM Pfaudler delivers corrosion-resistant technologies, systems and services worldwide and remains the preferred choice by consistently providing its customers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries with innovative and cost-effective solutions. GMM Pfaudler has 14 manufacturing locations with an extensive sales and service network and employs more than 1,800 people across 4 continents.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said that, “I’m delighted to note about the phenomenal growth of GMM Pfaudler in Hyderabad and its expansion plans – I’m sure that the Hyderabad operations will continue to play a pivotal role in the global aspirations of GMM Pfaudler”

Mr Thomas Kehl, CEO of International business at GMM Pfaudler Limited said, “As we continue to look at India to help us unleash synergies through value sourcing opportunities, our Hyderabad facility will play an important role. We will continue to invest in the plant to cater to the fast-growing API industry and are confident of strengthening our leadership position in the region supported by the business-friendly Telangana State Government.”

Also Read: Hyundai to Invest INR 1400 Crore in Telangana