Global RUR Rankings 2021: University of Hyderabad Tops List

In the Global Round University Ranking (RUR) Ranking 2021, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was ranked among the top institutions.

Out of 13 Indian institutions are in the RUR rankings race, UoH was the only university in India to be ranked in the top six after IISc, the IITs, and IISER-Pune

According to the university, the university's global rank in 2021 is 350, an improvement from 363 in 2020, and its teaching rank is 84 globally.

For the next 12 years (2010-2021), the ranking compares 1,150 leading universities from 85 countries around the world based on 20 metrics divided into four categories: teaching, science, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

"It’s a great feeling to see that our university is ranked in the top 350 global institutions and the only Indian university in the top six institutions figuring in RUR. Our faculty have been working on producing excellent research and providing the right motivation for the younger colleagues to emulate in all domains, including teaching. "said UoH, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Appa Rao Podile