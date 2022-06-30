Hyderabad: The TS-SSC results 2022 were released on Thursday and a record 90 percent students passed the SSC Public Examinations. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results in a press conference. Girls score over boys with a pass percentage of 92.45% while boys had a pass percentage of 87.61%.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that of 5,03,579 students had appeared for the Class X exams while only 4,53,201 passed. In the SSC public examinations, girls registered a better performance compared to the boys. Out of 2,48,146 girls, who appeared for the exams, 92.45 percent students cleared the exam while 2,55,433 boys appeared for the examinations, and only 87.61 percent passed.

Siddipet emerges as the best performing district in Telangana SSC 10th result 2022 with 97.75 pass percentage. In a testimony to focus laid on the Education sector, under Hon’ble CM KCR's leadership 90% of students cleared SSC in the state. Congratulations to all the students pic.twitter.com/BgDLdjRTu4 — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) June 30, 2022

Interestingly, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) students proved their mettle yet again securing the overall pass percentage of 98.14 as against the state average pass percentage of 90. A total of 18,545 students appeared for the SSC examination, out of which 18,200 students cleared the exams.

For the first time in the history of TSWREIS, a whopping 126 institutions secured 100 percent results and 287 students achieved 10/10 GPA. Meanwhile, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar congratulated students for their remarkable performance and appreciated the teachers for shaping the destiny of underprivileged students through quality education.

Also Read: TS SSC 2022 Supplementary Exam Dates Announced - Check Due Date, Fees

The TS SSC final exams were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. Over 5 lakh candidates appeared in the exams and were waiting for the Manabadi TS SSC results in the state.

