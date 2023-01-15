Girl Slips From Fifth Floor While Picturing Rangolis, Dies

Jan 15, 2023, 08:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Hyderabad: A girl died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment at Kapra in Hyderabad on Saturday.  She was 14. 

According to the Kushaiguda Sub Inspector (SI) Upender Yadav, a girl named Pothishetti Kinnera  slipped while capturing the rangolis in a mobile phone. The girl who received grievous injuries was taken to a nearby hospital. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to NIMS hospital for a better treatment.  After examination,the doctors at the hospital declared her brought dead.  

Also Read: Sankranti Rangoli Designs


Read More:

Tags: 
Kushaiguda
kapra
Hyderabad
sankranthi
Advertisement
Back to Top