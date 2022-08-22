Girl Dies as Bike Falls into Canal in Jangaon

A 17-year-old girl died as she fell in the canal when a bike on which she was travelling with her friend had fallen into a canal near Kodakandla mandal centre in Jangaon on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Gugulothu Mamatha of GB Thanda of Kodakandla mandal. Her friend Banothu Venkanna of Dharmapuram thanda of Devaruppula mandal had lost control over the bike and fell in the canal. But Venkanna, who is absconding after the incident, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Police have registered a case under 174 CrPC and launched a hunt for Venkanna as a part of the investigation.

In an another incident, a woman and her son died in a road accident when a tractor hit their two-wheeler at Buramiya Thota in Cheriyal town on Sunday night.

The victims were Sirimalla Vasantha (47) and her son Ramesh of Kutigal village. The negligent driver was reportedly driving the tractor with KG wheels in the town when the incident happened.

The police have taken the driver into custody. A case was registered.

