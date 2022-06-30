Hyderabad: Union Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurated a PMAY-G 'model house' at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) here on Thursday. The model house is built with cost-saving, sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

The total plinth area of the house is 342 sq ft. It has a single bedroom, toilet, and bathroom, NIRDPR said. The total cost of construction is Rs 2.34 lakh, including labour costs. The cost of the model house designed is Rs 682 per sq ft.

This house has several amenities that can be provided under convergence of various schemes, including piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting under Jal Sakthi Abhiyan, and soak pit under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Giriraj explained the various features of the model house, different sustainable housing technologies used in the construction and cost effectiveness without sacrificing the quality and standards ofthe pucca house. He said the lighting and cooking requirements of a family can be met with the installation of a 2 kW Roof-Top Solar unit connected on-grid with net metering.

“Poised to be a contributor in @narendramodi Ji's vision of carbon-neutral India, inaugurated sustainable PMAY-G model house today at @NIRDPR_India built with cost-saving, sustainable and eco-friendly materials like filler slab, fly ash bricks, and mud plaster with prakritik paint,” he tweeted.

The Union Minister asked the NIRDPR team to use more fly-ash in making the bricks, which is environment-friendly and it will bring down the housing cost and make it affordable for common man.



While talking to reporters Giriraj SIngh said the NIRDPR helps in capacity-building and shares knowledge of technology with various departments in the country. He added that the design of the house would be shared with all the State governments.