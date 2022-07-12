GHMC Vigilance Team Unearths Yet Another Fake Biometric Attendance Scam

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's vigilance team has busted yet another fake biometric attendance scam. The sanitary workers were using synthetic fingerprints to circumvent the biometric attendance. When the Municipal Corporation found that the sanitary workers were not attending to duties but were marked present in the attendance tracker, the EVDM (Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management) started its investigation into the issue.

The EVDM team caught the Goshamahal Circle Sanitary Supervisor Venkatreddy red-handed as he was using a synthetic fingerprint to mark his attendance without going into the field. Meanwhile, the police have confiscated a total of 21 synthetic fingerprints from various sanitation field assistants.

In 2017, the GHMC introduced the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system for its sanitation staff in various circles of municipal corporation limits. More details are awaited.

