GHMC Ups Measures To Contain Spread Of Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

Till now, a total of nine international passengers who had arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have tested positive for Omicron. The GHMC intensified the measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. The isolation centres have been revived in various parts of the city. Fever surveys and RT-PCR tests have been conducted in Tolichowki. A total of 30 isolation centres have been set up and these were used in the second wave. An official said that free facilities will be made operational soon.

A four-storey building in Patrika Nagar, HUDA community Hall in Chandanagar, Ambedkar Community Hall in RC Puram, and an isolation centre in Krishnaveni Nagar, Lothapet are some of the centres where arrangements are being made.

However, it is very early to predict the behavior of the Omicron variant. In India, the number of Omicron cases stood at 100. The government of India is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus cases.

