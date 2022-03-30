As the day temperatures are steadily rising, the Hyderabad civic body is planning to install 60 Any Time Water Kiosks (ATWKs) in the city. These water dispensers will be set up in Charminar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and LB Nagar zones.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is finalising the agencies which would man these water vending machines across the city. Each kiosk will have the capacity to deliver 5,000-10,000 litres of water per day and the charges at these kiosks will be Re 1 for a glass of water, Rs 2 per litre, Rs 5 per can, jar or pot of 10 litres and Rs 10 for a 20-litre can.

This is not the first time the civic body has taken this initiative. Some 5 years ago, the GHMC had set up 200 water kiosks across the city which are now defunct as these were not maintained properly when not in use.

