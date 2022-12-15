Hyderabadis' brace yourselves for another traffic advisory in the busy Gachibowli area for the coming fifteen days in case you missed this vital information.

The Cyberbad police have issued a release about traffic diversions in the Kothaguda Junction for 15 days starting from 14- 28 of this month round the clock on account of GHMC road works that are taking place.

The traffic diversions planned are mentioned below and public has been requested to cooperate and use the alternate routes to avoid inconvenience and allow smooth flow of traffic.

The entry of vehicular traffic is restricted from Cybertowers towards Kothaguda junction via CII junction. So people coming towards Kothaguda Junction should follow these alternate routes.

Also Read: Kamareddy: Man Stuck Between Boulders Since 42 Hours Rescued