GHMC Polls: BJP Appoints Bhupender Yadav As Election In-Charge

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday appointed its general secretary Bhupender Yadav as the party's election in-charge for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, a move that highlights the significance it has attached to the local body elections.

K Sudhakar, a minister in Karnataka, Ashish Shelar, BJP's chief whip in Maharashtra assembly, Gujarat BJP leader Pradip Singh Vaghela and Karnataka BJP MLA Sathish Reddy will be co-incharges with Yadav for the GHMC polls, the statement said.

With the BJP making big gains in Telangana, first seen in the Lok Sabha polls and then emphasised by its surprise win over the TRS in a recent Dubbaka assembly bypoll, the party is looking at the GHMC polls to make a political statement in the state.

It is likely to aggressively target the ruling TRS and its ally AIMIM, which has a stronghold in the Muslim regions of the state capital, to emerge as a force in the GMCH.

The BJP has recently handed over the responsibilities to the national general secretaries.To this end, BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed in-charges and co-in-charges for several states.

In a shocker to Sunil Deodhar, the AP affairs in-charge was made the co-in-charge. Muralitharan as AP BJP in-charge.

Daggubati Purandeswari was appointed in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Tarun Chuga has been handed over the charge of Telangana BJP in-charge. DK Aruna was made the Karnataka co-in-charge and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy as Tamil Nadu co-in-charge.