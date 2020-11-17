GHMC Polls 2020 Notification Out, Polling, Counting Dates Announced By Telangana State Election Commission

The Telangana State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the dates for GHMC polls in Hyderabad. Addressing a press conference, the Election Commissioner said. He said the last date for filing nominations will be the 20th of this month while the EC will examine the nominations on 21st November.

The GHMC polling will take place on December 1 between 7 am and 6 pm. The EC said that if required repolling will be done on December 3.

The nomination deposits for candidates under general category is Rs 5000 while candidates from SC/ST and BC will have to deposit Rs 2500.