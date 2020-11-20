GHMC Polls 2020: Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan To Tour 50 Wards

The Telangana State Election Commission announced that GHMC elections are going to take place on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. The GHMC election will be held through ballots and not EVMs.

The Janasena Party is all already to contest in the GHMC elections this year. It is learned that the party will announce the list of candidates who are going to contest in the elections very soon. According to the reports, the Janasena party is mainly focusing on a few wards and the party high command expressed its hope that they would definitely secure a win in those wards. It is said that Pawan Kalyan will tour in 50 wards and will campaign for the party candidates.

The last date for filing nominations is November 20, and these will be scrutinised on November 21. Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so before 3 pm on November 22, after which the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.