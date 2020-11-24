GHMC Polls 2020: AIMIM On A High After Bihar Victory

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five Muslim-dominated constituencies – Baisi, Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat – in the Bihar Assembly elections. The Hyderabad based party is keeping all its efforts to secure a victory in the upcoming GHMC elections. In the previous polls, the party had won 44 seats and now, it is contesting in 51 divisions out of 150.

AIMIM is focusing to bag the maximum number of seats and special focus is laid on the places where they have lost with a few seats in the previous polls. A party insider said, “We are a cadre-based party and we are contesting wherever we are strong.” It is all known knowledge that the AIMIM and the TRS have not signed an electoral pact for the upcoming GHMC polls.

It is said that the party is going to face tough competition from TRS and BJP in a few divisions and the other hand, AIMIM could bag alteast few more seats in some places as well. Owaisi's AIMIM is sketching plans and started a campaign against Bharatiya Janata Party. Asaduddin Owaisi campaigns in colonies during the day while public meetings are held in separate divisions at street corners in the evenings.

Owaisi is targeting BJP and his public addresses are going to mainly revolve around Love Jihad and anti-Muslim campaigns of BJP. Khaja Bilal, former corporator from Rein Bazaar, and Mohd Ghouse, former corporator of Shahalibanda who changed their party to Congress returned to AIMIM and this gave a boost to the AIMIM's campaign.