GHMC Out-patient Clinics For COVID Patients in Home Isolation

Somesh Kumar, the Telangana Chief Secretary, has directed GHMC's Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to open outpatient clinics at every government hospital, urban health center, and Basthi Dawakhanas within the GHMCbjurisdiction to treat people with Covid-19 symptoms who are being treated at home. He demanded that each patient receive a home treatment kit without fail.

Somesh Kumar instructed the officials to form teams comprising municipal employees, an ANM, and at least two ASHA workers during a teleconference from BRKR Bhavan on Sunday. These teams will go door to door in their respective areas to find those down with a fever or experiencing other symptoms. They will distribute prescription kits and provide advice to those who are experiencing symptoms.

The Chief Secretary requested that the GHMC conduct a clean-up campaign in all the Government Hospitals, Urban Health Centers, and Basthi Dawakhanas. To preserve hygienic conditions in the hospital, he advised them to properly illuminate the premises and engage in whitewashing, etc. He requested that Covid Care Centres be established in all GHMC circles.

Secretary for Health Sam Rizvi, Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, and other officials were present.