GHMC Mayor Elections: Traffic Restrictions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police have placed a few restrictions in the surrounding areas of GHMC office in the view of the elections to the offices of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Traffic from Upper Tank Bund to Liberty Junction will be diverted to Telugu Talli Junction at Ambedkar Statue, and traffic from Lower Tank Bund to Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Katta Maisamma.

Similarly, those who are coming from Himayat Nagar towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Basheerbagh – PCR Junction and Ravindra Bharathi and the vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Basheerbagh Junction towards PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi.

People who are travelling from Telugu Talli Junction to Adarsh Nagar will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharathi, and traffic will be diverted to Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar from PCR to Telugu Talli through Adarsh Nagar.

The commuters from BJR statue towards Ambedkar Statue are advised to take road next to Basheerbagh flyover and take left turn at Basheerbagh Junction and continue to PCR Junction-Ravindra Bharathi and Iqbal Minar.

