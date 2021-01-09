GHMC Mayor Election To Be Held On February 11

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced that the election for mayor and deputy mayor will be held on February 11. The first meeting of the newly-elected council will be held on February 11, where election for the mayor and deputy mayor will be held.

The term of the newly-elected corporation would be five years from the date of the first meeting of the corporation. “SEC will shortly publish the names of elected ward members in the Telangana State Gazette,” GHMC said in a statement issued on Thursday.

For instance, if the names of elected members are published in the gazette before January 11, then the first meeting would be held before February 11.

The SEC also announced that candidates who contested in the GHMC polls should submit election expenditure details before January 17.

Candidates who do not submit the expenditure would not be eligible to contest elections in future.

The SEC would hold a meeting with 30 election observers on January 8 to take stock of the situation and table the number of candidates who are yet to submit the poll expenditure.

The observers would serve notices on the candidates who have not submitted the expenditure.

As per the rules, the candidates were supposed to submit their election expenditure within 45 days from the date of declaration of results.