HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan's driver tested positive for coronavirus. His samples were tested on Thursday and it turned out to be positive. It is reported that the driver has been with the mayor since morning as part of his duties. Stunned by this development, GHMC officials are now in the process of collecting details of all those people that came in contact with the infected driver.

The mayor's family had reportedly been moved into home quarantine following the news of the driver testing positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the mayor, along with his family members, is expected to undergo the COVID-19 test on Friday.

Just a few days ago, Bonthu Rammohan underwent the coronavirus test at Osmania Medical College which came out negative. The mayor took part in a program at Adikmet as part of a special sanitation drive and on the occasion had tea at a hotel in the area. But to his misfortune, the man who served the tea later turned out to be a COVID-19 patient following a test. As a precautionary measure, he had undergone the test which returned with a negative result. But now that his driver too tested positive, the mayor will now be subjected to the testing process for the second time within a week.

