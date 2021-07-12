GHMC Gears Up For Flood Management After Heavy Rains Forecast in Hyderabad

Although Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal VIjayalakshmi boasted about the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) ability to handle floods in the twin cities, several nalas, and storm water drains overflowed after Sunday's rains, including in Nacharam, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Balkampet, and Serilingampally, as well as stretches along the Musi.

A majority of nalas have no fence, which means an invitation for a tragedy. On Saturday, B. Anand Sai, a seven-year-old kid from Old Bowenpally, drowned in an open sewer. He fell into the nala by mistake since the damaged fencing around it had not been repaired since 2020. This is the city's second such event. Sumedha Kapuria, a 12-year-old girl from Neredmet, died after slipping into an open sewer in September.

K. T. Rama Rao, the minister of municipal administration and urban development at the time, instructed GHMC personnel to ensure that all manholes were covered and all nalas were chain-fenced. He approved a Rs. 300 crore administrative sanction for the project.

There are no coverings on nalas in many areas. Several places lack street lights, increasing the risk of nighttime accidents, said a resident.