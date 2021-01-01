GHMC Garbage Disposal In Hyderabad, Swachh Autos on Cards

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is adding 650 more Swachh Autos each with 4.5 tonne capacity to the existing 2,500 autos that collect garbage door to door. GHMC said through a press release that in the first phase, each of the six zones in the city will get 25 swachh autos.

Over 5,500 to 6,000 metric tons of solid waste is collected from the city by the GHMC sanitary section, every day. Under the Swachh Hyderabad project, 2500 (Swachh Auto Tippers) SATs were launched by the civic body to ensure efficient door-to-door waste collection and transfer of the same to transfer stations.

Each SAT, via the vehicle, will cover 400 to 800 households and collect segregated garbage and pass it to the transfer stations. SAT operators receive around Rs 20,000 a month as a fee from houses under the DCO program, besides additional revenue from the selling of recyclables.

GHMC is scientifically introducing garbage disposal, adhering to solid waste management rules, as per the orders from the High Court. The corporation further added that it wants to follow the new disposal technology, transportation of garbage like in Western countries.