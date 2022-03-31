GHMC Fines Sainikpuri Restaurant After Zomato Customer Finds Worm in Food

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sainikpuri restaurant on Wednesday after receiving a complaint that a worm was found in a meal box ordered through Zomato food delivery app. The customer had ordered a Rice Pongal meal through the Zomato app from Sri Raghavendra Hotel in Sainikpuri locality.

When the customer opened the meal box to eat, he found a worm in it. He immediately took to Twitter to share the images of a worm in the food box. Tagging the GHMC in his tweet, the customer demanded a serious action against the food outlet

Taking cognisance of the issue, the GHMC team responded to the complainant’s tweet. A GHMC official visited the hotel and following a due verification imposed a Rs 5,000 fine for lack of hygiene in the hotel’s kitchen. Meanwhile, the Zomato customer service reacted quickly and provided the customer a free lunch as compensation for the ordeal. Later, the complainant thanked both the GHMC and Zomato teams for their swift response and action.