GHMC Elections 2020: TRS Is For Development, BJP Is For Destruction, Says KTR

TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao started a campaign for TRS candidates through roadshows in Kukatpally and Qutbullapur Assembly constituencies. KTR said that city of Hyderabad has been very calm during these six years and it is the responsibility of all of us to develop our city. He further added that TRS stood for development whereas BJP was here for destruction. KTR said that conspiracies were being hatched to disrupt a peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad and stressed that let us not give an opportunity for the party that destroys it.

He said that the TRS government stood by the people during the coronavirus crisis and also helped the people who faced problems during floods in Hyderabad. He lashed out at the opposition parties who are trying to lure the voters by making false promises. He said that "This is Hyderabad, not Ahmedabad. People are not innocent here to believe whatever they say. People are wise and they know whom to elect."

TRS leader promised that the financial assistance will be provided to all of those who have been severely affected by the recent floods after elections. He quoted that, "These are the same leaders who disturbed the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to the citizens and they are coming up with such promises to bluff people."

KTR stressed that after TRS coming into power, many developmental programmes have been taken place like Basti Dawakhanas, roads over and under bridges, flyovers and underpasses, Annapurna Scheme, CC cameras installed in streets, CC roads, command control centres, etc. He urged the people that they should vote for TRS candidates and should make the pink party win the GHMC polls. Minister Puvvada Ajay, MLC Naveen Kumar, MLAs Surender, Koneru Konappa, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Rekhanayak, Jogu Ramanna, MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, Minority Corporation Chairman Akbar, Balamallu and corporator candidates participated in the roadshow.