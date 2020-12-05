GHMC Elections 2020 Results: Complete List Of TRS, BJP, AIMIM, Congress Winning Candidates
The results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections came out on Friday. The ruling TRS emerged out as the single largest party in the GHMC. The counting of votes polled on December 1 took place on December 3. For the first time, ballot paper was used in the GHMC elections after the formation of the GHMC. The polling percentage was low at 46.55 percent. Just 34,50,331 votes were cast out of 74,67,256 votes.
Counting was carried out in 30 centers around the GHMC limits, first taking up the counting of 1,926 postal ballots and then that of conventional paper ballots.
A tough fight took place between the ruling TRS party, AIMIM and BJP. TRS won 55 out of the 150 wards in the GHMC elections where as BJP secured 48 seats and AIMIM won 44 wards. Here is the list of new GHMC corporators.
BJP Winners:
- Gawalipura: Bhagya Laxmi of BJP
- Vinayaknagar: Rajyalakshmi of BJP
- Gudimalkapur: Devara Karunakar of BJP
- Champapet: V Madhushan Reddy of BJP
- Adikmet: Sunitha Prakash of BJP
- Musheerabad: M Supriya of BJP
- Gaddi Annarram: Prem Mahesh Reddy
- Hasthinpuram: Sujatha of BJP
- Malkajgiri: V Shravan of BJP
- Moosapet: K Mahender of BJP
- Jiyaguda: Bogini Dharshan
- RK Puram: Radha-Dheeraj Reddy
- Kothapet: Pavan Kumar
- Rajendranagar: P. Archana of BJP
- Nagol: Chintala Aruna Yadav of BJP
- Kavadiguda: Rachanashree of BJP
- Vanasthalipuram: R Venkateshwar Reddy of BJP
- Kachiguda: Kanne Umarani of BJP
- Ramanthapur: Bandaru Srivani of BJP
- Ameerpet: Kathineni Sarala of BJP
TRS Party Winners:
- Gautham Nagar: Mekala Sunitha Yadav of TRS
- Boudha Nagar: Kandi Shailaja of TRS
- Chandanagar: Manjula Raghunath Reddy of TRS
- Rahmath Nagar: CN Reddy of TRS
- Banjara Hills: Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi of TRS
- Golnaka: Dusari Lavanya of TRS
- Seethaphalmandi: Hema Samala
- Somajiguda: Vanam Sangeetha Yadav of TRS
- Kondapur: Shaik Hameed Patel of TRS
- Charlapalli: Bonthu Sridevi of TRS
- Jagathgiri Gutta: Kolukula Jagan of TRS
- Fathenagar: P. Satish Goud of TRS
- KPHB Division: Mandadi Srinivasa Rao of TRS
- Serilingampally: Ragam Nagender Yadav
- Hafeezpet: Poojitha Jagadeeshwar of TRS
- Madhapur: Jagadeeshwar Goud of TRS
- Alwyn Colony: Dodla Venkatesh Goud of TRS
- Meerpet HB Colony: Jerripothula Prabhudas of TRS
- Khairathabad: Vijaya Reddy of TRS
- Vengal Rao Nagar: Dedeepya Rao of TRS
- Allapur: Sabiha Begum of TRS
- Mallapur: Pannala Devender Reddy of TRS
- Patancheru: Mettu Kumar Yadav of TRS
- Suraram: Manthri Satyanarayana of TRS
- Gajularamaram: Ravula Seshagiri of TRS
- Kukatpally: Jupally Satyanarayana
- Balaji Nagar: Sirisha Baburao Pagudala of TRS
- Rangareddy Nagar: Budda Vijay Shekhar Goud of TRS
- Kapra: Swarna Raj of TRS
- Alwal: Chintala Shanti of TRS
- Venkatapuram: Sabitha Kishore
- Quthbullapur: Kuna Parijatha of TRS
- Chintal: Rashida Mohammed Rafi of TRS
- Sanath Nagar: Kolanu Laxmi Bal Reddy of TRS
- Bharathi Nagar: Adarsh Sindhu of TRS
- Venkateshwara: Manne Kavitha Reddy of TRS
- Old Bowenpally: Muddam Narsimha Yadav of TRS
- Bansilalpet: Kurma Hemalatha of TRS
- Begumpet: Maheshwari Srihari of TRS
- Hydernagar: Narne Srinivasa Rao of TRS
- Balanagar: Aavula Ravinder Reddy of TRS
- Borabanda: Baba Fasiuddin of TRS
- Ramachandrapuram: Pushpa Nagesh Yadav of TRS
- Mettuguda Divi: Rasuri Sunitha of TRS
AIMIM Winners:
- Ramnasthpura: Mohammed Khadar of AIMIM
- Mehdipatnam: Majid Hussain of AIMIM
- Dabeerpura: Alamdar Hussain Walajahi of AIMIM
- Rein Bazar: Abdul Wasay of AIMIM
- Santosh Nagar: Muzaffar Hussain of AIMIM
- Doodhbowli: Mohammed Saleem of AIMIM
- Jahanuma: Muqtadir Baba of AIMIM
- Nawab Sahab Kunta: Shireen Khatoon of AIMIM
- Shaikpet: Md Rashed Farazuddin
- Talab Chanchalam: Sameena Begum
- Riyasat Nagar: Mirza Mustafa Baig of AIMIM
- Nanal Nagar: Mohammed Naseeruddin of AIMIM
- Falaknuma: K Thara Bai of AIMIM
- Chandrayangutto: Abdul Wahab of AIMIM
- Uppuguda: Fahad Bin Abdul Samad Abdad of AIMIM
- Shah Ali Banda: Mohammed Mustafa Ali of AIMIM
- Dattatriya Nagar: Zakir Baqueri of AIMIM
- Lalita Bagh: Mohammed Ali Sharif of AIMIM
- Erragadda: Shaheen Begum of AIMIM
- Shastripuram: Mohd Mubeen of AIMIM
- Akbar Bagh: Syed Minhajuddin of AIMIM
- Maghalpura: Nasreen Sultana of AIMIM
- Pathargatti: Syed Sohail Quadri of AIMIM
- Kishanbagh: Hussaini Pasha of AIMIM
- Jangammet: Abdul Rahman of AIMIM
- Chawani: Abdul Salam Shahid of AIMIM
- Langar House: Amina Begum of AIMIM
- Golconda: Sameena Yasmeen of AIMIM
- Tolichowki: Dr Ayesha Humera of AIMIM
- Kurmaguda: Mahapara of AIMIM
- Azampura: Ayesha Jahan Nasreen of AIMIM
- Ghansi Bazar: Parveen Sultana of AIMIM
- Asif Nagar: Ghousia Sultana of AIMIM
- Old Malakpet: Juveria Fatima of AIMIM
- Ahmed Nagar: Rafath Sarfaraz Siddique of AIMIM
- Bholakpur: Mohammed Ghouse Uddin Tahaa of AIMIM
- Puranapul: Raj Mohan of AIMIM