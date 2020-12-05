The results of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections came out on Friday. The ruling TRS emerged out as the single largest party in the GHMC. The counting of votes polled on December 1 took place on December 3. For the first time, ballot paper was used in the GHMC elections after the formation of the GHMC. The polling percentage was low at 46.55 percent. Just 34,50,331 votes were cast out of 74,67,256 votes.

Counting was carried out in 30 centers around the GHMC limits, first taking up the counting of 1,926 postal ballots and then that of conventional paper ballots.

A tough fight took place between the ruling TRS party, AIMIM and BJP. TRS won 55 out of the 150 wards in the GHMC elections where as BJP secured 48 seats and AIMIM won 44 wards. Here is the list of new GHMC corporators.

BJP Winners:

Gawalipura: Bhagya Laxmi of BJP

Vinayaknagar: Rajyalakshmi of BJP

Gudimalkapur: Devara Karunakar of BJP

Champapet: V Madhushan Reddy of BJP

Adikmet: Sunitha Prakash of BJP

Musheerabad: M Supriya of BJP

Gaddi Annarram: Prem Mahesh Reddy

Hasthinpuram: Sujatha of BJP

Malkajgiri: V Shravan of BJP

Moosapet: K Mahender of BJP

Jiyaguda: Bogini Dharshan

RK Puram: Radha-Dheeraj Reddy

Kothapet: Pavan Kumar

Rajendranagar: P. Archana of BJP

Nagol: Chintala Aruna Yadav of BJP

Kavadiguda: Rachanashree of BJP

Vanasthalipuram: R Venkateshwar Reddy of BJP

Kachiguda: Kanne Umarani of BJP

Ramanthapur: Bandaru Srivani of BJP

Ameerpet: Kathineni Sarala of BJP

TRS Party Winners:

Gautham Nagar: Mekala Sunitha Yadav of TRS

Boudha Nagar: Kandi Shailaja of TRS

Chandanagar: Manjula Raghunath Reddy of TRS

Rahmath Nagar: CN Reddy of TRS

Banjara Hills: Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi of TRS

Golnaka: Dusari Lavanya of TRS

Seethaphalmandi: Hema Samala

Somajiguda: Vanam Sangeetha Yadav of TRS

Kondapur: Shaik Hameed Patel of TRS

Charlapalli: Bonthu Sridevi of TRS

Jagathgiri Gutta: Kolukula Jagan of TRS

Fathenagar: P. Satish Goud of TRS

KPHB Division: Mandadi Srinivasa Rao of TRS

Serilingampally: Ragam Nagender Yadav

Hafeezpet: Poojitha Jagadeeshwar of TRS

Madhapur: Jagadeeshwar Goud of TRS

Alwyn Colony: Dodla Venkatesh Goud of TRS

Meerpet HB Colony: Jerripothula Prabhudas of TRS

Khairathabad: Vijaya Reddy of TRS

Vengal Rao Nagar: Dedeepya Rao of TRS

Allapur: Sabiha Begum of TRS

Mallapur: Pannala Devender Reddy of TRS

Patancheru: Mettu Kumar Yadav of TRS

Suraram: Manthri Satyanarayana of TRS

Gajularamaram: Ravula Seshagiri of TRS

Kukatpally: Jupally Satyanarayana

Balaji Nagar: Sirisha Baburao Pagudala of TRS

Rangareddy Nagar: Budda Vijay Shekhar Goud of TRS

Kapra: Swarna Raj of TRS

Alwal: Chintala Shanti of TRS

Venkatapuram: Sabitha Kishore

Quthbullapur: Kuna Parijatha of TRS

Chintal: Rashida Mohammed Rafi of TRS

Sanath Nagar: Kolanu Laxmi Bal Reddy of TRS

Bharathi Nagar: Adarsh Sindhu of TRS

Venkateshwara: Manne Kavitha Reddy of TRS

Old Bowenpally: Muddam Narsimha Yadav of TRS

Bansilalpet: Kurma Hemalatha of TRS

Begumpet: Maheshwari Srihari of TRS

Hydernagar: Narne Srinivasa Rao of TRS

Balanagar: Aavula Ravinder Reddy of TRS

Borabanda: Baba Fasiuddin of TRS

Ramachandrapuram: Pushpa Nagesh Yadav of TRS

Mettuguda Divi: Rasuri Sunitha of TRS

AIMIM Winners: