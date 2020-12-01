GHMC Elections 2020: Polling Stopped In Old Malakpet Division

The presiding officer stopped the polling at ward 26 in Old Malakpet division after voters complained that the symbol of Communist Party of India (CPI) replaced with the CPI(M) symbol on the ballot paper. Firdous Fatima, a CPI candidate raised a complaint with the State Election Commission.

Addressing the media, CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said, “Instead of ears of corn and sickle, we got hammer, sickle and star as the symbol (symbol of CPI (Marxist)). This is a testimony to the negligence of the Election Eommission. This is atrocious. The official who did this should be investigated and appropriate action should be taken against him. We condemn such a blunder and demand that the polling should be stopped and re-polling should be conducted.”

The GHMC officials after examining the ballot paper have stopped the polling process and re-polling is going to be conducted on December 3.

Polling started on a dull note during the first hour but later it picked up. State Election Commissioner said that, "The polling process is being observed through webcasts and micro-observers and all steps are being taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place." The polling started at 7 am at 9,101 polling stations and the process will continue till 6 pm.