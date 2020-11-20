GHMC Elections 2020: Check Out Female Candidates In Mayor's Race

Voting for the 150 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) divisions will be held on December 1 and the results will be out on December 4. Many woman candidates are in the race for the Mayor post. Hyderabad will have a woman as its Mayor for the next two terms of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The leaders who are in the line are the daughter in law of Minister Talasani, daughter of Minister Malla Reddy, daughter in law of Deputy speaker Padma Rao, PJR's daughter, Bonthu Ram Mohan's wife, Sabita Indra Reddy's daughter in law and others.

Similarly, of the 150 wards, 75 wards (50 per cent) have been reserved for women. Of the 150 wards, two have been reserved for STs, SCs (10), Backward Classes (50), Women-General (44) and unreserved (44).

The last date for filing nominations is November 20, and these will be scrutinised on November 21. Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations can do so before 3 pm on November 22, after which the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.