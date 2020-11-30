GHMC Elections 2020: Check Electoral Guidelines Issued By Telangana SEC

The high voltage campaigning for GHMC polls, scheduled for Tuesday (December 1) comes to an end on Sunday. The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed the non-locals, those who have come to the city to take part in rallies should leave the city. The GHMC on Friday conveyed the guidelines pertaining to appointment or conduct of polling or counting agents for the upcoming GHMC polls.

According to the guidelines, the polling agent should have a valid electoral photo identity card and should be a resident of the polling area pertaining to the polling station. The booth should have permission letters from the local officials, which may be produced upon demand from the police or electoral officials.

Cases will be filed on those leaders who continue the election campaign even after Sunday 6 PM. It is said that all the wine shops in Greater Hyderabad limits will be closed till Tuesday, 6 PM and the wine shops will also remain closed from 6 am on December 4th, until the results have been announced.

A note from GHMC informed that providing vehicle transportation for voters directly or indirectly from the polling station will not be construed as an offence. Voters should wear masks and the people without masks are not allowed to the polling booths.