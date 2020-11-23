GHMC Elections 2020: BJP's Chargesheet Against TRS Government, Truth Or Lies?

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed hope that BJP would definitely secure a win in the upcoming GHMC elections. He said on Sunday that BJP is going to repeat its success story again just like the result of Dubbak assembly bypoll. Speaking after releasing a 'charge sheet' against the TRS, he alleged that the TRS government failed to fulfil its poll promises and also accused the party of indulging in corruption.

He further added that "TRS made a promise to make Hyderabad a Global City but the city has been made into a flood city." The union minister said that, "The question is whether a MIM's Mayor is needed or BJP's Mayor is needed. The elections are being contested on this question. Because a vote to KCR means a vote to the MIM. Vote to Congress means a vote to the MIM and vote to MIM means for the division. And hence this time the people here have decided that a Mayor should be from BJP."

He called TRS and AIMIM as 'dynastic' parties. He alleged that "It is KCR and KTR in TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi in AIMIM. We have seen in the last six years these parties indulged in loot. There is debt on state and assets in KCR's name. The assets of KCR and his friends are growing while assets of state are declining and its debts are growing. And because of this BJP brought out a charge sheet highlighting the 60 failures of TRS which has run away from keeping its promises."

He said the TRS government did not fulfil its promises to provide one lakh government jobs, making one lakh 2 bedrooms, hall and kitchen houses. He alleged that there is a lot of corruption and irregularities took place in the disbursement of Rs 10,000, a financial assistance to each flood-affected household in Hyderabad. He further stated that only a few people got the money.

Here are a few facts and the BJP's statements:

BJP: TRS promised a Global City but the city turned into a Flood City

Fact: Hyderabad secured 143rd position globally along with Pune in Mercer's Quality of Living (India)

BJP: KCR promised one lakh jobs

Fact: Around 13,803 companies invested more than Rs 2.04 lakh crore through TS-iPASS, generating 14.48 lakh jobs in the private sector. The State also got Rs 6,066 crore investments during the pandemic, including Rs 20,761 crore investment by Amazon and Rs 500 crore by the National Payment Corporation of India in Hyderabad.

BJP: During floods, the TRS government didn't release any fund.

Fact: On October 15, Telangana CM KCR wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi requesting Rs 1,350 crore as immediate central financial assistance. A central team has also visited the state to examine the damage, but so far there has been no assistance. Instead, KCR announced a financial package of Rs 550 cr on October 19 to provide immediate relief to the people.

BJP: TRS promised to develop Hussain Sagar with water being made as pure as coconut water. But the government is releasing sewage water into the lake

Fact: In the Hussain Sagar catchment area, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is building 17 new sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 376.5 MLD in Hyderabad. On September 11 this year, the state government issued orders sanctioning Rs 512.35 crore, which is 40 per cent of the total estimated cost of Rs 1,280.87 crore.

BJP: TRS promised 15 dumping yards and not even one is ready

Fact: Hyderabad bagged the title as the best capital city in India in ‘Best Solid Waste Management’ in Swachh Survekshan by the central government.