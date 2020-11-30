Asaduddin Owaisi Is Laila, Opposition Parties Are Majnus

The party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has been playing a prominent role in Hyderabad politics. The Hyderabad based party has a stronghold in about 50 of the 150 divisions in GHMC. In the previous polls, AIMIM had secured 44 seats and now the party is aiming to win 50 seats.

Manifestos, one of the important parts of elections in India but AIMIM is one party which never releases manifesto in any election it contests. It is said that the party doesn't believe in releasing manifestos and it has never released in any of the elections since 1958.

In an interview, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments. He said that he feels like Laila surrounded by Majnus. He criticised BJP leaders for their statements against the Old City and made a satirical comment that all other political parties are his majnus and he is 'Laila'. He said that, "Dekhiye mera haal aisa hai na ke main Laila hun aur mere hazaron Majnu hain." On Sunday, Amit Shah campaigned in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls 2020.

In one of the rallies, AIMIM Legislator representing Charminar Mumtaz Khan claimed that AIMIM party can remove the TRS from power within a short span of time. He also lashed out at KTR and accused him of being a parrot. Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised TRS government. Owaisi told people that AIMIM has no alliance with the TRS in the civic polls. AIMIM is contesting from Erragadda division and said that they are fighting against the TRS.

Asaduddin Owaisi led party has sketched out different strategies to win the polls. The party also criticised BJP for hate speech. AIMIM leaders lambasted Bandi Sanjay, the Telangana BJP President who said that once BJP wins GHMC polls, they will conduct a surgical strike in Old City to weed out illegal Rohingyas. The GHMC polls are scheduled to take place on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In 2016, the ruling TRS party in Telangana bagged 99 seats in the 150-member house. AIMIM won 44 divisions and now the party wants to emerge out victorious in 50 divisions. In the previous polls, BJP lost in Gaulipura, Ghansibazar and Begumbazar and now AIMIM wants to win in those places.