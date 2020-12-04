After the high-octane campaign and subsequent low voter turnout at Hyderabad municipal polls, all eyes are now on the GHMC election results. The counting of votes started at 8 am on Friday morning.

GHMC candidates are eagerly awaiting results while political parties in Telangana are already claiming victory in the municipal polls.

The previous municipal elections in Hyderabad were held in the year 2016 in which the ruling TRS registered a landslide victory. The pink party won 99 out of 150 followed by MIM which earned 44. The BJP which got all the major players from Delhi for roadshows to campaign for GHMC elections won a mere four seats.

It now remains to be seen who will win the battle of ballots in GHMC elections 2020.